Kim Reynolds began GOP's SOTU response with iPhone going off — and it just got worse from there: reports

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received criticism on Tuesday after giving the official Republican Party response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address.
"Reynolds outlined a laundry list of GOP attacks against Biden spanning domestic issues and his foreign policy agenda," CNN reported. "The speech gave Reynolds a prominent national platform to speak to the country and offer up a critique of the Biden administration agenda. It comes as Republicans work to make their case to the American public ahead of pivotal midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate."
Here's some of what people were saying about Reynolds' speech:
The tone of this Reynolds response is gross. \n\nDisagree with Biden on issues, of course, but to not even spend a minute offering a commitment to stand with President Biden and NATO in the face of Russian aggression sends the message that partisanship has replaced patriotism.— Tim Miller (@Tim Miller) 1646192264
Gov. Kim Reynolds' (R-IA) #SOTU response begins with an iPhone timer going off in the background.pic.twitter.com/svHO73TcOt— The Recount (@The Recount) 1646193300
I'm watching the GOP response so you don't have to. It's Kim Reynolds saying LIE LIE LIE LIE *breathes* LIE LIE LIE [look off camera] LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE *blinks* LIE LIE LIE LIE...with a US/Ukraine pin.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!) 1646192779
Watching GOP Governor Kim Reynolds give the rebuttal and I can't figure out why news outlets continue to platform this party of insurrectionists— Brandon Friedman (@Brandon Friedman) 1646192773
Reynolds says the country has taken a wrong turn during the last year, since brave Republicans failed in their effort to end democracy.— davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) 1646192610
The GOP response to President Biden by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gas lit the American people \u2014 with biofuels, no doubt. #SOTU— Jonathan Capehart (@Jonathan Capehart) 1646193188
This year\u2018s sacrificial Republican response to the #SOTU is just beginning from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.\n\nWhoever gives this speech tends to never have a political career afterward.— Grant Stern is boosted! (@Grant Stern is boosted!) 1646192047
Kim Reynolds is not the worst governor in America-- only because there are so many monstrous ones. But she is a disgrace.— Norman Ornstein (@Norman Ornstein) 1646192139
I\u2019m not convinced anyone wants what Kim Reynolds is selling— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1646192369
I'm curious about why Republicans chose Gov. Kim Reynolds for the rebuttal...gotta be engaging enough to keep the audience's attention.\n\n#SOTU— Harry Zahn (@Harry Zahn) 1646193746
Kim Reynolds is worried about [checks notes] SHOPLIFTERS "roaming free." \n\nWha...what does she think happens to shoplifters? Does she think they get the death penalty?— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1646192453
I'm struck by how much of Reynolds speech was right wing media talking points. It reminded me of how Trump would communicate. A sort of "Fox speak," talking in terms used in the right wing ecosystem that are hard to follow if you're not glued to Fox all day.
— Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) March 2, 2022
That was an odd ending. Kim Reynolds starts the speech on how the country is going straight to hell in a handbasket and at the end says the state of the union is strong.— Jake Porter (@Jake Porter) 1646193089
After Biden\u2019s speech where he said fund the police, Kim Reynolds is still using the defund the police attack on Democratspic.twitter.com/Z6f0Y0T93W— Acyn (@Acyn) 1646192584
My god she's so bad I want to vote her into power so I can vote her out— Ryan Grim (@Ryan Grim) 1646192413
Gov. Reynolds is touting how she's pro-family, but this is coming from the same person who:\n\n Supported anti-LGBTQ+ legislation\n Opposed marriage equality\n Limited access to medical care for trans folks\n\nYou can't cherrypick which families you do and don't support. #SOTU— Human Rights Campaign (@Human Rights Campaign) 1646193355
Kim Reynolds is Bobby Jindal in a red dress.pic.twitter.com/hFZcjn2lig— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1646192111
Maddow: The importance of the opposition response to the SOTU is whether anybody notices what\u2019s in it. And I do think in this case, no disrespect intended to Governor Reynolds but I don\u2019t think anybody is going to remember anything from this speechpic.twitter.com/Ha6ZcV5nXL— Acyn (@Acyn) 1646193527