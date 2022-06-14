Trump allies 'aghast' that Kimberly Guilfoyle got paid $60K for three-minute 'Stop the Steal' speech: NYT reporter

On CNN Tuesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle are stunned that Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 for her intro to the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

The revelation of the fee paid to Guilfoyle came from House January 6 Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) during the second day of public hearings.

"The Trump campaign, or post-Trump campaign, was trying to raise money off of the Big Lie," said anchor John Berman. "We since learned... that Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 to speak at the rally on January 6th. $60,000 for a speech that was, what, three minutes long. And what have you heard over the last several hours since that revelation about how people in Trump world feel about this?"

"I want to say two things about that," said Haberman. "People in Trump world are sharing that clip, they are aghast that this is the amount of money she got for a speech to introduce her boyfriend. They couldn't really get over — I had one former adviser say to me, essentially, these were folks raising money in small amounts from retirees telling them this was going to some legal fight that didn't really happen, and instead Kimberly Guilfoyle is getting paid."

But, Haberman emphasized, there is nothing that unusual about the deal Guilfoyle got in the context of the Trump campaign.

"This is the whole ecosystem," said Haberman. "It is fine that some people are upset about this. There is some level of this that often goes on around Trump, and shouldn't be a surprise to anyone."

Watch below: