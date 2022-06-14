Trump's 'Stop the Steal' fundraising looks like 'a textbook case of wire fraud': legal expert
Trump supporters at Stop the Steal rally outside Minnesota State Capitol. (Photo credit: Chad Davis)

Attorney Daniel Goldman on Tuesday said that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots had laid out a compelling case that former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" fundraising efforts were riddled with fraud.

In particular, he looked at the alleged self-dealing going on with money raised from the "Stop the Steal" campaign, such as paying former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle $60,000 for a three-minute speech at Trump's January 6th rally.

"I think the legal jeopardy for Trump World is pretty clear," Goldman said during an appearance on CNN. "They solicited donations for an express purpose which was this legal defense fund which did not exist."

Presuming the committee can prove that such a legal defense fund didn't exist, Goldman said, "you basically got a criminal case, it's a pretty textbook case of wire fraud."

Goldman said it would be harder, however, to make that case stick directly to Trump himself rather than just his underlings.

"The more difficult thing is to attach this to Donald Trump, which seems like the theme of the last four years," he said. "Because he is going to be removed from the actual creation of the documents, the sending of the documents. So, what you would have to do as a prosecutor is go to the source, go to the people who sent it out, who came up with the theory, who did it. And then work your way up the chain."

