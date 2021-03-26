'Sick and disgusting': GOP lawmaker buries Trump after he claims MAGA rioters were 'zero threat' to Congress
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Friday whacked former President Donald Trump after he told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that rioters at the United States Capitol building posed "zero threat" to members of Congress.

During the interview, Ingraham asked Trump if he thought Congress needed to take additional security measures in the wake of the MAGA riots, and Trump replied that they absolutely didn't.

"It was zero threat, right from the start," Trump claimed of the riots that resulted in the deaths of five people. Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards... a lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out."

Trump also claimed that many of the rioters were being unjustly "persecuted" for their actions, although he did acknowledge that they shouldn't have broken into the Capitol.

Kinzinger was unsparing in his reaction to the former president's statements.

"He is an utter failure," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter. "No remorse and no regret. It's quit honestly sick and disgusting."