QAnon conspiracists believe Kirstie Alley was assassinated for being an anti-vaxxer: report

On Monday, "Cheers" actor Kirstie Alley was reported to have died after a brief illness. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” wrote her children True and Lillie Parker in a statement.

But according to VICE News, this explanation from her loved ones did not satisfy the QAnon movement, an infamous group of believers in an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that America is controlled by cannibalistic, child-trafficking Satanists. Many of them are now convinced that Alley, an outspoken anti-vaxxer, was assassinated for her opposition to the COVID vaccines.

"On the QAnon message board the Great Awakening, members concluded that the sudden nature of Alley’s death was a clear sign that her death was part of a global plot to silence critics of the COVID vaccines," reported David Gilbert. "'I wholly believe the [deep state] has a way of dosing people with poisons that create aggressive cancers,' one member wrote. Another added: 'She either just drew the short straw or she was poisoned by the Deep State for being a public Patriot.'"

Alley previously claimed that she would be "ignoring" vaccine mandates until they "can prevent me from getting COVID or prevent you from getting it." In fact, the vaccines do both those things. A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Alley has also promoted QAnon content herself.

As the report noted, the QAnon movement often attributes any sudden death of a public figure to the COVID vaccines, spurred by the recent release of a debunked antivaxxer propaganda film, "Died Suddenly." Because Alley was well known not to have taken the vaccine, some believers are now speculating that she was forcibly given the shot, in order to kill her.

"Some conspiracy theorists claimed on extremist message boards, as well as social networks like Truth Social, Gab, and Telegram, that because she had recently joined the cast of The Masked Singer Alley would have been 'forced' to get a vaccine against her will. Others speculated, without any evidence, that she would have had to be vaccinated in order to receive treatment for her cancer," said the report. "One member of a conspiracy group on Telegram claimed they had called the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, where Alley was being treated to try and find out if patients there needed a COVID vaccine in order to be admitted. The person got no answer but encouraged others to call the hospital on Tuesday morning to try and get an answer. 'Can't help but wonder if 'they' got her in another way,' another member of the group wrote."