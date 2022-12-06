Watch: Capitol cops and their families refuse to shake hands with McConnell and McCarthy
C-SPAN

Police officers and their family members refused to shake hands with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy during an awards ceremony.

The officers were awarded Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals, the legislative branch's highest expression of national appreciation, for their defense of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but video showed them snub the Republican leaders in a receiving line.

"Exactly 23 months ago, our nation suffered the most staggering assault on democracy since the Civil War," said House speaker Nancy Pelosi during the ceremony. "Jan. 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak. It is also a moment of extraordinary heroism. Staring down deadly violence and despicable bigotry, our law enforcement officers bravely stood in the breach, ensuring that democracy survived on that dark day."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump left a 'time bomb' for Republicans that can blow up in 2024: former adviser

McConnell and McCarthy each publicly condemned the riot and Donald Trump in the days that followed, but neither lawmaker voted to hold the former president accountable during his impeachment trial and they each attempted to block a congressional investigation into the insurrection.

The officers and their relatives shook hands with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer but passed by a smiling McConnell's outstretched hand, while McCarthy held onto a box containing a ceremonial medal with both hands.

Watch videos below or at this link.


SmartNews Video