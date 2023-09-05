Watch: Biracial teen harassed in Kentucky Walmart by juveniles wearing KKK hood
A 17-year-old boy at a Walmart in Middlesboro, Kentucky was followed by two minors, one of whom was wearing a KKK outfit and spewing racial slurs, ABC 36 reported.

The incident was captured in a TikTok video, and it shows a boy wearing a white sheet saying, "Call me master," prompting the 17-year-old to tell him to "stop" and "take it off."

The teen proceeded to check out his items at the Walmart and shook his head dismissively at his harassers, who continued to insist that he called them "master."

Police in Middlesboro are asking anyone who witness the incident to talk with them as part of their investigation into the matter.

The video was posted on TikTok by a man who says he is friends with the teen's uncle. He praised the teen for keeping cool even as he was being harassed by the two juveniles hurling racial epithets at them.

"He kept his composure and I don't know how he did it," the man commented. "He was just raised that way because I know, personally, I would've flipped... but it's sad to see it in the world."

