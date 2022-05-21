'Known white supremacist' sought by police after threats against Texas Capitol: report

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a Pennsylvania man who allegedly made terrorism threats.

"Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is a known white supremacist and is wanted by authorities after posting a series of threatening comments online," KHOU reported Friday. "In them, he talks about carrying a firearm onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol this weekend and challenging any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him, Texas DPS said."

The man reportedly has ties to the Austin area.

"Lloyd is a convicted felon and cannot legally carry a firearm. He is described as being 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds," the station reported. "Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Lloyd's arrest. Texas DPS said all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous."

Authorities say the man should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking for the public's help in locating the subject.

In 2021, CBS Pittsburgh reported there were fears of violence after Lloyd was released from prison.