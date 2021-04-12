Mass shooting at Knoxville, Tennesee high school leaves multiple victims — including one officer

Reopening the country from COVID-19 lockdowns mean an unfortunate return to mass shootings. Such was the case Monday when police reported a high school shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Police announced multiple gunshot victims at Austin-East High School, including one Knoxville Police Department officer.
"The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," police announced.
Knoxville Co. School officials confirmed to the press that the school was still on lockdown.
Police announced before 5 p.m. that the suspect was in custody. The school has already had shootings this year, killing at least two students, according to local reports.
While parents and family might want to rush to the scene to pick up their children, the school and police are telling them to stay away for now and a reunification site will be established behind the school on the baseball field when given the all-clear.
A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. H… https://t.co/zXah6dhglb— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville Police TN)1618257845.0
BREAKING: The Knoxville Police Department said there are multiple gunshot victims after a shooting at Austin-East M… https://t.co/lDVlv8QyTp— WBIR Channel 10 (@WBIR Channel 10)1618257502.0
I just talked with a Woman named Shera Gillett— she says she saw and heard sirens earlier and then saw 3 young men… https://t.co/IYYWQ2BLCA— Katie Inman (@Katie Inman)1618260640.0
Ironically, last week Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) signed the open-carry law for the state.
I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A… https://t.co/WrHnzmGY9a— Gov. Bill Lee (@Gov. Bill Lee)1617907565.0
Monday morning he proclaimed that "in-person learning is safe." While he was likely referring to the pandemic, many noted the bad timing.
Parents gathering outside the school lamented that something must be done.
Sharon’s granddaughter goes to Austin-East. She said these students are already grieving the loss of their classmat… https://t.co/0ZfF9ZQVnw— Grace King WBIR (@Grace King WBIR)1618260920.0
You can see a live stream from WVLT news below: