Notorious right-wing Republican Kris Kobach wins Kansas attorney general seat
Donald Trump and Kris Kobach (Screengrab)

Notorious Kansas Republican Kris Kobach has been declared the winner of the race for Kansas attorney general, according to NBC News. The election was a very close one and it wasn't declared until two days after the Tuesday election.

The Kansas Reflector cited last-minute polls from Emerson College that showed Democrat Chris Mann only slightly ahead (43.8 percent) of Republican Kris Kobach (42.7 percent) with likely voters.

Mann took an early lead in the race, but Kobach was never able to make it out.

In the primary election, an overwhelming number of young voters and new registrants brought down a ballot measure that protected the right to an abortion from the far-right legislature. Those voters must vote in at least three elections to be considered "likely voters," so they weren't considered in the poll.

Kobach has a long history of losing elections. Kobach ran for Kansas state Senate in 2000 but finished third out of four in the GOP primary. In 2004 he tried to run against then-Rep. Dennis Moore in the Kansas Third District. He lost 55 to 43. He won the chairmanship of the Kansas Republican Party in 2007, and ran for Secretary of State in the 2010 election, finally winning his first race after an endorsement by Fred Thompson, John Ashcroft and Joe Arpaio.

As a newly elected official, he worked with the national GOP to include "self-deportation" in the platform for then-Gov. Mitt Romney, who was running in 2012. After Donald Trump was elected, Kobach became an ally tasked with proving that Trump actually won the popular vote in 2016. He failed to do it, however. Scandals and problems have followed him ever since.

The right-wing firebrand previously used his position in government to push some of his national ideas. As the attorney general of Kansas, critics fear he'll use the power on a slew of lawsuits against the federal government.

SmartNews