Kristi Noem won’t face charges for flights uncovered by Raw Story

Frank Figliuzzi, the former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, said that he expects the Secret Service will give an excuse of it was just an hour or so before they emailed the threat to the Capitol Police at a time of absolute chaos.

"But what is increasingly clear to us is that law enforcement did not work as it should on Jan. 6th or the days preceding it," Figliuzzi explained. "It's also increasingly clear that the threat level should have been raised. Now, I can hear the Secret Service saying, look, we did leave a message with the Capitol Police. We notified them, and Schumer, by 4:00 p.m., was moved to an off-site location. We can see that with the video footage of Nancy Pelosi and Schumer, and others that day in a secure location. But it's broken. right? And while we do tend to pile on to the Secret Service and maybe deservedly so, they protect the president and vice president, they don't protect the other folks. The Capitol Police should get an equal or greater amount of questions. What happened with the threat against Schumer? Did the Capitol Police responsible for his protection and investigating threats against him? Did they follow up? Did they arrest somebody? I've not heard of it."

He went on to say that the FBI should also be facing questions, even confessing that the bureau "let us down."

"They let us down with the amount of threats we know they communicated throughout law enforcement that apparently did not result in hardening the Capitol for what, in my opinion, should have been designated a national security special event," Figliuzzi. "We do it for the Super Bowl. We don't do it for the peaceful transition of power in our Congress, and if we don't learn from these lessons or the Jan. 6th committee doesn't piece together the various dropped balls and worse than dropped balls. Maybe even intentional ignorance of threats because they just couldn't see them as threats or somebody was ordering them to look the other way, from a higher level. If the committee does not address those, then the committee has not helped us with a greater understanding of where things went wrong."

