MyPillow guy flew Trump-loving Gov Kristi Noem to GOP conference: report
Mike Lindell on Twitteer.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was kicked out of the Republican Governors Association conference — despite flying one of America's 28 GOP governors to the event.

"South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem flew on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's private jet on her way to the Republican Governors Association spring meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, this week, according to two people familiar with the matter. Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, was kicked out of the event after he had promised to confront Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about why they aren't pushing to overturn the 2020 election results in their states," Politico reported Friday.

However, it turned out to be a one-way trip.

"Lindell told Politico earlier this week that after having arrived in Nashville on Monday and having planned to spend most of the week in the city, he instead left Nashville on Tuesday night by private jet. That left Noem looking for a new ride home, according to one of the people familiar with the matter," Politico reported. "When asked whether Noem planned to reimburse Lindell for the trip, a spokesperson for Noem, Ian Fury, reached on Thursday while in airport security, said he would look into the matter and get back to Politico, but did not end up providing a comment, nor did he respond to subsequent phone calls or text messages."

Politico reporter Daniel Lippman spoke to Lindell, who said, "I'm not disclosing anything. … I'm not saying anything about it."

In September, Noem traveled with Lindell to campaign for Donald Trump in Minnesota. Joe Biden went on to win the state by seven percentage points.