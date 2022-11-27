Gov. Kristi Noem shreds GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel as Republicans 'continue to lose'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) took a shot at Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel after her party performed poorly in the 2022 midterm elections.

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, host Sean Duffy asked Noem to comment on McDaniel's future as RNC chair.

"Listen, Sean, we need to win," Noem replied. "I mean, that's just the fact. Our kids' future depends on it. So, you know, we really all have a responsibility to message what Republican policies bring to this country."

"And I don't know a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs," she added. "Everybody needs to evaluate what we are doing. Is it effective and are we messaging truly that our policies work?"

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.