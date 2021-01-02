Trump-loving governor swats away president’s plea to primary senator who defied him
Kristi Noem -- RNC screenshot

Shortly after the Republican-controlled Senate delivered a historic rebuke to outgoing President Donald Trump on Friday and overrode his veto of the annual defense spending bill, the president took to Twitter in a fury against Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD), calling on Gov. Kristi Noem to overthrow him in a primary challenge.

There's just one problem: Noem doesn't want to do it.

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that Noem, who has already rebuffed suggestions of a Senate run, told the Argus Leader through a spokesperson that "her position hasn't changed."

Thune, the second in command to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has been in Trump's crosshairs ever since he criticized efforts encouraged by the president to overturn the election.