'Going to get bad really fast': Longtime Michigan Republicans alarmed by party's MAGA chair
Republican nominee for Michigan secretary of state Kristina Karamo campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Kristina Karamo believes it is her job to make Michigan the ground zero of the resistance to what she calls "globalist" plots to take over the United States.

MLive reports that Karamo, who was elected as state party chair despite losing her campaign to become Michigan's secretary of state last year by 14 points, says that the party should make challenging the agenda of the World Economic Forum a top priority for the Michigan GOP.

“I have a deep concern with the encroachment of the World Economic Forum," she declared to the publication.

Karamo's conspiratorial talk has alienated many longtime Michigan Republicans, as the wealthy DeVos family has stopped giving to the state party.

Longtime Republican delegate Jason Roe tells MLive that he's already seeing signs that Karamo's operation will have a great degree of difficulty in raising resources to run competitive elections in the state.

“I just don’t see how they raise any money because none of the major donors are going to help them and they don’t have the mechanisms for raising small dollars,” he said. “I think this is going to get really bad really fast.”

Former Macomb County GOP leader Eric Castiglia expressed a similar sentiment about Karamo's plans to run the party.

“Your team needs to deliver and I’m not seeing that,” he told MLivfe. “Could they raise the money? possibly. Do they have a plan? I don’t think so.”

