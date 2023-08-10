Michigan GOP chair wants MAGA to put 'fear of God' into fake electors prosecutor
(Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)

Michigan Republican Party chair Kristina Karamo called on supporters of former President Donald Trump to put "the fear of God" into state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Karamo made the remarks on Thursday after 16 Republicans pleaded not guilty to a scheme to replace lawful Democratic electors with a fake slate claiming Trump had won the 2020 election in Michigan.

The GOP chair told podcast host Charlie Kirk that MAGA voters needed to get involved.

"We need everyone to get involved with the Michigan Republican Party in this state and share this information with your friends," she said. "One of the reasons why the individuals like Dana Nessel is able to get away with what she's doing [is] because average people are allowing it to occur."

"If more people knew what was going on and [were] deeply involved within our government," she continued, "then we could actually fight back and put the fear of God in the people like Dana Nessel, that if she does it, she's going to be legally held accountable."

But Karamo cautioned Republicans not to break the law.

"Until these people are held accountable, until they feel — lawfully, of course, we're talking lawfully — until they feel lawfully the pain of what they're doing, they're never going to stop," she concluded.

