Turning Point USA hypes Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse as featured speaker at its 'America Fest'

Right-wing organization Turning Point USA is hyping up acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse as a featured speaker at its upcoming "America Fest."

"HUGE NEWS!" the organization wrote on its Twitter account. "Kyle Rittenhouse Is Now CONFIRMED To Speak At the Biggest, Greatest Freedom Party Ever!"

Rittenhouse became a celebrity in right-wing circles after he was acquitted of murder charges for gunning down two anti-police brutality protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Though Rittenhouse's attorneys successfully argued that he fired his weapon in self-defense, Rittenhouse himself has said that he has regrets about putting himself in dangerous situation that resulted in two people dying at his hands.

"If I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody's life," he said during an interview earlier this month.

This regret is apparently not strong enough to stop him from becoming a featured speaker at right-wing political gatherings, however.



