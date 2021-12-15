Jan. 6 panel to identify lawmakers who sent texts to Mark Meadows 'probably very soon': House Dem

The American public will soon learn the identities of lawmakers who sent text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows related to Jan. 6, according to a member of the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

On Monday and Tuesday, members of the committee released the content of several of the text messages, including one in which a lawmaker wrote to Meadows on Jan. 7, “Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I’m sorry nothing worked.”

In another message, an unidentified lawmaker wrote to Meadows on Nov. 4, the day after the presidential election: "Here’s an aggressive strategy. Why can’t the states GA, NC, PENN, and other R controlled state houses declare this BS.. and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to SCOTUS."

And on Jan. 5, a lawmaker wrote to Meadows, "Please check your Signal," referring to the encrypted messaging app.

On Tuesday night, MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), a member of the committee, "whether the public has a right to know" the identities of the lawmakers and "when we would find that out."

"I certainly think the public has a right to know," Luria responded. "I would say the committee chair is being very deliberate about when we release that information, because we don't want to impede or interfere with the investigation and other witnesses we're speaking to at this point, but you can certainly expect to hear those names, and probably very soon. But i think that maintaining that in the committee until we're ready to release it publicly is very important to the progress of our investigation right now."



