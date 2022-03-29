Kyle Rittenhouse complains Biden won't return his phone calls: 'Crickets — nothing!'

On an appearance on a show hosted by Trump campaign attorney and conspiracy theorist Jenna Ellis, Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse complained that President Joe Biden hasn't responded to his phone calls.

"I reached out to Joe Biden several times," said Rittenhouse. "Crickets. Nothing. He still hasn’t replied. So it just shows how much of a man he is to not sit down and talk."

Rittenhouse traveled from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 with an AR-15 style rifle, in response to civil rights protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, which ended with him fatally shooting two people an injuring a third. He was charged with multiple counts of intentional homicide but was acquitted, after arguing that the killings were lawful self-defense.



He has since demanded a sit-down with Biden, who used Rittenhouse's picture in a tweet attacking former President Donald Trump for "refus[ing] to disavow white supremacists," to "tell him the facts of what happened".

