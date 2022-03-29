'He learned he can get away with it': Jake Tapper draws chilling conclusion from Senate's failure to convict Trump

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," anchor Jake Tapper discussed former President Donald Trump's call for Vladimir Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden with former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.

"Just to be clear what he is talking about, a Senate report showed that a Russian oligarch and then wife of Moscow's mayor gave $3.5 million a decade ago to a company that Hunter Biden says he had no affiliation with," said Tapper. "But more broadly, what do you make of this? Here is Trump asking an adversary of the United States, fully engaged in attack on an ally now, Ukraine, to give information to damage the president of the United States and his son. This is exactly what he was impeached but not convicted for."

RELATED: Trump calls on Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden

"I think of it what any normal person of reason would think of it," said Bharara. "A person that acts crazy sometimes, trying to deflect attention from himself because there's a lot of attention. 7 hours 37 minutes of logs missing. They're beginning to prove and make the case he was involved at a more significant way than previously known. You have a judge in the last couple days who in parallel proceeding made a point there's evidence that Donald Trump and others conspired to violate criminal law, meaning certain documents have to be released on the crime-fraud exception. This is what he does. The fact he is doing it now with a country who is at war in Ukraine, an ally, indiscriminately bombing and killing innocent people and children is, I think, something of a new level."

"I remember a Republican senator saying after the first impeachment where he did something similar, 'he learned his lesson,'" said Tapper, referring to a controversial remark by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). "He learned the lesson he can get away with it."

