Kyle Rittenhouse launches video game where users shoot and kill 'fake news turkeys'
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 05: Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as the late Anthony Huber's great aunt, Susan Hughes, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 5, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

Kyle Rittenhouse has launched a new video game where users can shoot "fake news turkeys," the New York Post reports.

Rittenhouse reportedly plans to use the proceeds from the game to fund his lawsuits against media outlets for defamation. Rittenhouse was acquitted last year in the fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of another during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020.

"The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people’s lives,” he said in a promotional video for the game, which he is selling on his website for $9.99.

Rittenhouse collaborated with video game developer Mint Studios, whose CEO said that “We had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him.”

