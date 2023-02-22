Kyle Rittenhouse asks supporters for money as legal bills from lawsuits pile up

Legal bills for conservative gun rights celebrity Kyle Rittenhouse are mounting, and he's asking his fans for donations.

Rittenhouse launched a fundraiser on the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, saying that his “legal bills are piling up” from the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him over the killing of Anthony Huber, who Rittenhouse shot during a night of riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in 2020. Rittenhouse shot two other people that night, one of whom survived.

In a post to Twitter this Tuesday, Rittenhouse shared a link to the fundraiser, which as of this writing has raised just over $122,000.

"I am being sued again by Gaige as well as the Huber family now. the legal bills are piling up and I need your help you can donate by going to," he tweeted.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges related to the shootings, but he now faces lawsuits from both Huber’s family and Gaige Grosskreutz, the man who survived.

Gaige Grosskreutz, who admitted during testimony that he pointed a firearm at Rittenhouse before he was shot, is seeking financial losses, "damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims," and punitive damages.

"Astonishingly, the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, their supervising officials and police officers, and law enforcement officers from surrounding communities did not treat Defendant Rittenhouse or any of the other armed individuals patrolling the streets as a threat to the safety of themselves or the citizens they were sworn to protect," the lawsuit stated.