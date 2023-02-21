Kyle Rittenhouse hit with new lawsuit from man he shot in Kenosha

A man who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in 2020 has filed a lawsuit against Rittenhouse and Wisconsin government officials, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
Gaige Grosskreutz, who admitted during testimony that he pointed a firearm at Rittenhouse before he was shot, is seeking financial losses, "damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims," and punitive damages.
"Astonishingly, the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, their supervising officials and police officers, and law enforcement officers from surrounding communities did not treat Defendant Rittenhouse or any of the other armed individuals patrolling the streets as a threat to the safety of themselves or the citizens they were sworn to protect," the lawsuit stated.
"Instead, the law enforcement Defendants deputized these armed individuals, conspired with them, and ratified their actions by letting them patrol the streets, armed with deadly weapons, to mete out justice as they saw fit,'" said the lawsuit.
Rittenhouse also shot two others, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, who didn't survive. The shootings took place as unrest gripped the city in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Rittenhouse, who claimed the shootings were self-defense, was acquitted of all charges in 2021.
