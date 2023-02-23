Kyle Rittenhouse accused of trying to evade lawsuit
Kyle Rittenhouse speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A federal judge is reviewing a request from attorneys from a man injured in a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse after the attorneys state that Rittenhouse is purposely avoiding them, according to The Associated Press.

The attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz, who has sought a legal name change because of death threats, have stated that the original deadline given by U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman for Rittenhouse and other defendants is not timely because Rittenhouse is dodging being served, as we he was added to the lawsuit last week along with other city of Kenosha officials.

It isn't the first time Rittenhouse has been accused of avoiding being served by attorneys.

The original lawsuit was filed in October 2021 and accuses Rittenhouse and other defendants of being the cause of the injuries Grosskreutz suffered that night. The amount being sought by Grosskreutz in the lawsuit has not been made public.

Rittenhouse is facing a similar lawsuit by the father of the late Anthony Huber, one of the two men that Rittenhouse shot and killed that night.

