Kyle Rittenhouse's mom slams Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood: 'He used my son' to make money

Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood is being accused by the mother of alleged murderer Kyle Rittenhouse of using her son to make money for himself.

In an interview with Law and Crime's "Objections" podcast, Wendy Rittenhouse accused Wood and fellow right-wing activist John Pierce of failing to competently defend her son even as they used him to raise money for their own political causes.

"They used Kyle to gain money, gain Twitter followers," Rittenhouse told the podcast. "I felt now they didn't care about Kyle."

She also revealed that she has demanded that Wood produce an audit showing how money purportedly raised for her son's defense has been spent.

"He used my son's image to make profit off of that," she said. "And I asked for an accounting of it. And I never got it. I was ignored... I asked Lin, where's the money? I wanted to see the books, like the accounting books."

Rittenhouse also told the podcast that Wood unnecessarily left her son rotting in jail because he believed it would be the best way to protect him from the coming collapse of American society.

"He told me that my son would be safe in jail because he thought that on the night of the election... that there was going to be Armageddon," Rittenhouse said. "And Kyle was safer in jail."

Rittenhouse has been charged with murder for fatally shooting two people during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.