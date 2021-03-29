Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood wants to take over the South Carolina GOP after fleeing Georgia

Lawyer Lin Wood is under investigation by the Georgia Bar Association, which has demanded he take a mental health evaluation before he can continue practicing law in the state. So, Wood moved to South Carolina.

Now, according to The State, Wood is thinking of taking over the Republican Party.

"I can confirm that I am challenging Drew McKissick for Chair of the South Carolina Republican Party," he told the publication.



McKissick has led the state party since 2017 and overseen GOP control of keeping Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in office and defeating U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC).

Former President Donald Trump has also already weighed in. He endorsed McKissick's party reelection in February.

Wood, who owns a home in the state, announced he was leaving Georgia after the state voted against Trump in the 2020 election.

In a statement, Wood claimed that he wanted to run because he wants to include new Trump supporters in the leadership of the GOP, something that has already been cemented in the party.

