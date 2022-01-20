‘Traitor in red’: Kyrsten Sinema blasted for shaking GOP senators' hands after filibuster vote

In a major defeat for Democrats, the Senate voted 52-48 on Wednesday night against changing its filibuster rules to allow passage of a voting-rights package.
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined all Republicans in voting against the proposal.
Shortly after the vote, Sinema could be seen shaking hands on the floor with several GOP senators who appeared to be thanking her.
A video posted to Twitter quickly garnered hundreds of comments, with many expressing outrage and disgust over the Democrat's actions.
Watch it and read some of the responses below.
That red dress is no accident.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— \u2620\ufe0f\ud835\udd3e\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd65\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd5c\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63\u2620\ufe0f (@\u2620\ufe0f\ud835\udd3e\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd65\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd5c\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63\u2620\ufe0f) 1642652716
The first one there to shake Kyrsten Sinema's hand is John Kennedy, one of the 8 GOP senators who voted to overturn Biden's election victory.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1642652073
It's the envelope line at a mobsters funeral.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— Beto-crat Christin Resist n \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f (@Beto-crat Christin Resist n \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f) 1642651849
\u2018TRAITOR IN RED\u2019https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— voteblue2020 (@voteblue2020) 1642652397
Anyone see any cash being slipped into her slimey hands?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— BlueC (@BlueC) 1642651991
I can hear them now, good girl, great job honey, way to stand strong sugar\u2026https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— Buckaroo1967 (@Buckaroo1967) 1642653302
I don\u2019t think the senator from Arizona realizes that when they are done getting what they need from her they would throw her out of a moving car.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— mike lauterbach (@mike lauterbach) 1642652578
https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1484010458835152899?s=21\u00a0\u2026\n\nI remember how hard we fought to get you into office. We WILL NOT forget.— Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C) 1642651685
Am sure this was a major moment for this narcissist\u2026.getting accolades from GOP senators it only feeds her delusion that she is \u201cthe one\u201d to \u201cunite\u201d America.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— Alejandro Villegas (@Alejandro Villegas) 1642651751
Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1484010458835152899\u00a0\u2026— Robby (@Robby) 1642651937