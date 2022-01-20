‘Traitor in red’: Kyrsten Sinema blasted for shaking GOP senators' hands after filibuster vote

In a major defeat for Democrats, the Senate voted 52-48 on Wednesday night against changing its filibuster rules to allow passage of a voting-rights package.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined all Republicans in voting against the proposal.

Shortly after the vote, Sinema could be seen shaking hands on the floor with several GOP senators who appeared to be thanking her.

A video posted to Twitter quickly garnered hundreds of comments, with many expressing outrage and disgust over the Democrat's actions.

