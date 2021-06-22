Kyrsten Sinema's op-ed defending filibuster panned by Lawrence O'Donnell as being '20 years out-of-date'

MSNBC anchor and former U.S. Senate staffer Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday panned a new op-ed by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) that was published by The Washington Post.

"Good-faith arguments have been made both criticizing and defending the Senate's 60-vote threshold," Sinema claimed. "Instability, partisanship and tribalism continue to infect our politics. The solution, however, is not to continue weakening our democracy's guardrails. If we eliminate the Senate's 60-vote threshold, we will lose much more than we gain."

O'Donnell noted Sinema's position supported GOP efforts to kill federal legislation protecting democracy as Republicans in states that include Arizona have passed voter suppression bills.

"The path forward will be blocked tomorrow in the Senate by Republicans when the voting rights bill called the For the People Act comes the a vote which will require a 60-vote threshold before proceeding to simply having a debate on the bill," he explained. "The only path forward on that bill, or Joe Manchin's compromised version of that bill, is to eliminate the 60-vote threshold."

"And every single thing in Sen. Sinem's Washington Post op-ed piece is what just about 100% of the Senate believed about 20 years ago," he noted. "It is an op-ed piece that as of tonight is approximately 20 years out-of-date."

The host then played a clip of Barack Obama slamming the 60-vote threshold with "democracy on the line."

