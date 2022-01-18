Kyrsten Sinema is siding with Trump’s ‘big lie’ — and it’s her legacy: Robert Reich
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was blasted by former Labor Secretary Robert Reich on Tuesday as the U.S. Senate opened debate on Democrats' voter protection bills.

Sinema claims she supports the bills but has said she will not vote to modify the filibuster rules so all the bills can be considered.

"By choosing the filibuster over democracy, Kyrsten Sinema is siding with the Republicans who have been pushing Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen in order to make it harder to vote," Reich posted to Twitter.

"Make no mistake: This is her legacy," he concluded.

Reich is not the only one harshly criticizing the Arizona senator.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Stephen Colbert said, “Stop acting like the filibuster is anything other than an anti-democratic tool – which is also a pretty good description of Kyrsten Sinema.”

Watch:

