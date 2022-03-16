Arizona group wants the HRC to stop funding Kyrsten Sinema over filibuster of the Equality Act

It was just last month that the women's group EMILY's List pulled their support of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) after she and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) killed the Build Back Better bill. According to Politico, that might extend to the Human Rights Campaign next.

The bill would have been deficit-neutral, and funded free community college, help develop training programs for workers to get higher-skilled jobs and focused on affordable elder care. Another part of the bill would have extended the children's tax credit for 10 years and funded pre-K education, subsidized child care and contributed to help establish paid family leave and medical leave.

Sinema, who is bisexual, was endorsed by the pro-equality group that fights for LGBTQ+ rights. Now, the Arizona Coalition to End the Filibuster wants the HRC to rethink their support of Sinema, citing her unwillingness to fix the filibuster while spouting a false history to justify it.

The most important piece, however, is that due to the filibuster the Equality Act can't pass the Senate. So, as Florida approves the "Don't Say Gay" bill, the Equality Act would supersede the homophobic law, protecting LGBTQ+ educators from being sued by parents claiming their identity is indoctrinating children.

"The toll of Sinema’s obstruction — which HRC continues to tacitly support and thus enable — for your constituents is growing each day," the letter says, "with the filibuster blocking popular legislation, backed by all or nearly all Democrats, to address the urgent issues of reproductive justice, immigrant rights, gun violence, police reform, workers’ right to organize, raising the minimum wage, and more."

Over 100 LGBTQ+ activists in Arizona signed the letter.

This adds to a long list of Democratic-leaning groups that take issue with Sinema.

Read the full report at Politico.

