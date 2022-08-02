Manchin puts Kyrsten Sinema on the spot to support his big legislation: 'Everything she agreed to in December'
Senator Kyrsten Sinema during a 2019 event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has started putting pressure on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to back his big deal to fund key energy priorities while also reducing the cost of certain prescription drugs and shoring up subsidies for Americans to buy health insurance.

Politico's Burgess Everett reports that Manchin spoke with Hoppy Kercheval of the West Virginia Metro News on Tuesday and told him he could see no reason for Sinema to oppose his deal.

"This is everything Kyrsten agreed to in December, she signed off on the bill in December," said Manchin, who also said he'd talk with Sinema on Tuesday afternoon to try to address any concerns.

However, Everett notes that there is a key piece in Manchin's bill that Sinema has previously expressed opposition to: The elimination of the carried interest loophole that allows hedge fund managers to get away with paying far less in taxes than people in other professions who have comparable annual incomes.

The deal that Manchin struck with Schumer was the result of months of painstaking negotiations that repeatedly fell apart, only to be revived this past summer when Manchin agreed to a slimmed-down package focused on health care and energy.

Sinema has so far not committed to supporting the final package, however.

