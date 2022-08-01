Kyrsten Sinema earns praise from far-right GOP lawmaker who spoke at white nationalist conference

Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers, who was censured by her fellow Republicans earlier over her frequently violent rhetoric against fellow lawmakers, had some words of praise for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).
Appearing on One America News, Rogers predicted that an assault weapons ban that passed the House of Representatives recently would go nowhere in the Senate thanks in large part to Sinema.
"Well I don't think it will pass the U.S. Senate and I'll tell you why -- because we have Arizona's own Sen. Kyrsten Sinema," she said. "Even though she's a Democrat, she has voted right on many issues."
In addition to being censured by fellow Republicans for violent rhetoric, Rogers also stirred controversy earlier this year when she was a featured speaker at a white nationalist conference in which she gushed over notorious white nationalist troll Nick Fuentes.
READ MORE: 'Stinks to high heaven': Morning Joe says DHS explanations for missing data 'riddled with lies'
“I truly respect Nick because he’s the most persecuted man in America," she said this past February.
Rogers has remained unapologetic despite being isolated by her own colleagues, and this past May she came under an ethics investigation after she implied that a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York that targeted Black residents was a false flag operation.
Watch the video below.
\u201cAZ MAGA State Sen Wendy Rogers on why she thinks the assault weapons ban won\u2019t pass the Senate: \u201cBecause we have AZ\u2019s own Kyrsten Sinema, and even though she\u2019s a Democrat, she\u2019s voted right on many issues.\u201d\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659352894