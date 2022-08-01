Kyrsten Sinema earns praise from far-right GOP lawmaker who spoke at white nationalist conference

"You look at Georgia, Herschel Walker, can't even complete a sentence, I have no idea and neither do most Republicans there, have any idea what he's saying when he starts talking about global warming, and then in Arizona, there's a special kind of crazy in Arizona Republican candidates," Scarborough said. "No, I'm serious -- far crazier than we ever saw in, you know, Christine O'Donnell and other people back in 2010, 2012. I mean, just really, really crazy."

"We're watching something extraordinary," Scarborough added. "I mean, we can't blame the politicians in Washington, D.C. These are the actual voters. They are driving their party over a cliff and enjoying every second of it."

Deutsch agreed, and said polls are showing that general election voters were alarmed by the choices made by GOP primary voters.

"Look, you're seeing it in the polls," Deutsch said. "In the Winning the Issues poll, the Democrats are six or seven points ahead, and Joe, I've said this on the show before, I'm going to say it again. This election for Democrats is not, if they do it successfully, will not be a referendum on the economy. It will be a referendum on crazy."

He compared the midterm elections to the recent presidential election in France, where Emmanuel Macron overcame poor polling to defeat Marine LePen because voters didn't trust the right-wing candidate.

"Marcon is exactly where [President Joe] Biden was -- no energy behind him, very unpopular, but the French voters said that's better than crazy," Deutsch said, "and when you look at the J.D. Vances and Herschel Walkers and Mehmet Ozes, there is a different kind of crazy, with insurrection, with abortion -- it's crazytown, and that is something that is starting to show up in the polls, and that is what the Democrats have got to paint the picture of."

"Do not make it a referendum on runaway inflation, do not make it a referendum on a stock market that is having woeful times, do not make it a referendum on wages," Deutsch added. "Make it a referendum on 'we can't go to crazytown.'"

