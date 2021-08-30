Furious Arizona activists unload on Kyrsten Sinema for 'trolling' them and 'brazenly doubling down'

Progressive activists in Arizona are furious with Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — whom they believe is now simply "trolling" them in response to their intense recent pressure campaigns aimed at pushing her to the left.



The activists have long lobbied Sinema, whom they helped elect, to support ending the filibuster and passing key progressive priorities including federal voting-rights legislation.

"Through it all, Sinema hasn't budged, especially on the filibuster," the Daily Beast reported Monday. "Arizona progressives not only feel that she isn't listening to them—they are convinced she's simply trolling them at this point."

The activists point to Sinema's decision to use "an exaggerated, almost breezy, thumbs down" to vote against increasing the federal minimum wage in March — as well as a selfie she posted to Instagram amid backlash over the vote in April, wearing a ring saying "f*ck off" in cursive.

Matthew Marquez, an organizer with the Working Families Party, told the Daily Beast that Sinema is "very brazenly doubling down." Channel Powe, a member of the Just Democracy Coalition, summed up the deep and growing anger among fellow activists over what they perceive as a "betrayal."

"She sold us out," Powe said. "These are the same people who fought for you, walked in 110 degree heat door-knocking… she used us, flat out. She used everybody to get to where she's at. And now she's high and mighty on her throne, and she's not coming down to talk to us little people."



Some activists say Sinema's decision to dig in her heels provides motivation. "When we think about Democrats having majorities in both chambers, and for her quite frankly to tell us to f*ck off, it makes us here on the ground work harder," said Parris Wallace of the Working Families Party.

But others are beginning to give up hope.

"For the local and national advocacy groups trying to pressure Sinema, demoralization is setting in as they worry time is running out to enact Democrats' ambitious agenda while they control Washington," the Daily Beast reports. "Not every activist is ready to concede the point, but some readily admit that their best remaining move is to use current advocacy to lay the groundwork for a Democrat to primary Sinema when she is up for re-election in 2024."

Read more here.