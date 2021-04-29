Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood bizarrely claims he roamed White House -- and found ex-president still there

Right-wing attorney Lin Wood told his social media followers that he roamed the White House and found Donald Trump still there.

The Trump-loving lawyer bizarrely claimed to his 840,000 followers on Telegram that he was in the White House looking for President Joe Biden, but instead found Trump behind the Resolute Desk -- proving he was still president, reported The Daily Dot.





"I was right. No Joey in the Oval Office. But I did run into our President of the United States," Wood posted. "President Trump is hanging out and working in the office in which we re-elected him to serve in a historic landslide victory on November 3, 2020."

Wood posted photos of empty rooms in the White House and another of Trump seated in the Oval Office -- which he previously posted in February and was originally taken in March 2020 -- as "proof" of his claims.

The attorney, who's facing possible sanctions from the Georgia Bar Association, then shared a post from QAnon promoter GhostEzra, who claims Biden is actually dead and was replaced by a body double.