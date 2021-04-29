Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood bizarrely claims he roamed White House -- and found ex-president still there

Right-wing attorney Lin Wood told his social media followers that he roamed the White House and found Donald Trump still there.
The Trump-loving lawyer bizarrely claimed to his 840,000 followers on Telegram that he was in the White House looking for President Joe Biden, but instead found Trump behind the Resolute Desk -- proving he was still president, reported The Daily Dot.
Lin Wood has spent the last half hour on Telegram claiming to be searching the White House for Joe Biden. He finis… https://t.co/AER8wdFqeG— Feminist Proper Gander (@Feminist Proper Gander)1619645153.0
"I was right. No Joey in the Oval Office. But I did run into our President of the United States," Wood posted. "President Trump is hanging out and working in the office in which we re-elected him to serve in a historic landslide victory on November 3, 2020."
Wood posted photos of empty rooms in the White House and another of Trump seated in the Oval Office -- which he previously posted in February and was originally taken in March 2020 -- as "proof" of his claims.
The attorney, who's facing possible sanctions from the Georgia Bar Association, then shared a post from QAnon promoter GhostEzra, who claims Biden is actually dead and was replaced by a body double.