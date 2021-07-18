CNN interview with right-wing LA County sheriff gets weird after he doesn't appear to understand COVID data

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva seemed very confused when appearing on CNN Sunday. He is the sheriff who has said that he will not enforce the mask mandate as the COVID-19 numbers in his county spike.
Villanueva is up for reelection and believes that he should fight against the "woke left" in one of California's most liberal counties.
After a debate over how much money his department got last year compared to this year, CNN host Pamela Brown asked if he would comply with the mask mandate being re-imposed in Los Angeles County as their numbers spike. Sheriff Villanueva explained he would "do whatever the establishment wants."
"So, you're not going to comply by the LA county mask mandate. You'll only comply depending on what the establishment wants, is that what you're saying?" asked Brown.
"Obviously, when I'm working, all of my employees will go by the guidelines of the county and the public health officers," he said.
"When I interviewed the health official who imposed this mask mandate you mentioned earlier, a lot of this was about the unvaccinated, including children — children that can't get vaccinated yet. As we've seen, there is a big explosion of cases there in LA county. Do you see this also -- I mean, couldn't you argue that enforcing a mask mandate is part of your role in protecting these kids, sheriff?"
"You may be trying to tug at heartstrings, but your argument falls apart when 99 percent of everyone in the hospital right now in the ERs and the ICUs are the unvaccinated," said Sheriff Villanueva.
"Right, that's what I'm saying," said Brown, talking about the hospitals being filled with unvaccinated people.
It appeared that Villanueva didn't fully understand that the "unvaccinated" means that they have not been vaccinated. According to the data there, 99 percent of people who have not been vaccinated are in LA hospitals. So, that actually confirms her point instead of refuting it.
"I'm not trying to pull at heartstrings; I'm just trying to get to the facts here that kids under the age of 12 can't get vaccinated. And so, doctors say, it's about protecting them as well."
"Well, just like any population is vulnerable, you've got to pick and choose where you're going to expose yourself. If kids under 12 are not vaccinated, then their parents need to pick and choose exactly where they're going to expose them publicly," said the sheriff. "That's up to the family member to understand and make those risk assessments on an individual basis."
Watch the bizarre interview below:
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is very very confused www.youtube.com