Lara Trump could be facing 20 years in prison for inciting vigilante violence on Fox News: report

Lara Trump could be in legal jeopardy after suggesting vigilante violence while being interviewed by Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.
Trump said residents of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California may need engage in extra-legal violence against people perceived to be immigrants from south of the border.
"And I don't know what you tell the people that live at the southern border," she said. "I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready — and maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their own hands."
Fred Wellman, the executive director of the Lincoln Project, suggested the former president's daughter in-law may have committed a federal crime. Wellman cited "18 U.S. Code § 373 - Solicitation to commit a crime of violence" which allows prison sentences of up to 20 years for, "Whoever, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony that has as an element the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force against property or against the person of another in violation of the laws of the United States, and under circumstances strongly corroborative of that intent, solicits, commands, induces, or otherwise endeavors to persuade such other person to engage in such conduct..."
Incitement to violence. https://t.co/zSXRLg31tT https://t.co/GoL7JtxL7P— Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman) 1623549421.0
Here's what other people were saying about Lara Trump's comments:
This is dangerous. The former president's daughter-in-law is calling for people to shoot immigrants. It's worse aft… https://t.co/06U4oTtK8i— Russell Foster for Texas (@Russell Foster for Texas) 1623549746.0
This is stochastic terrorism. Lara Trump is a domestic terrorist. https://t.co/K4Ie1Cd2r7— Paul Rosenberg (@Paul Rosenberg) 1623549634.0
I would love to know why this inflammatory nonsense is allowed on television. Fox opinion is often indistinguishab… https://t.co/W4uzKSu9Yp— Angry Staffer (@Angry Staffer) 1623549814.0
There is so much loose talk like this right now. She's not stupid. She knows what she's saying. https://t.co/fSVBnaAskt— digby (@digby) 1623548943.0
They're willing to start a war and get people killed just to prove a lying orange con-man was right about the terri… https://t.co/UIDxPD3pFi— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@Khashoggi’s Ghost) 1623550221.0
Bloodthirsty blue bloods are going to be the death of us all.— Seth Cotlar (@Seth Cotlar) 1623550521.0
How many people were shot in Austin yesterday? https://t.co/sNF1wrnFV5— Andrea R MD (@Andrea R MD) 1623547562.0
Just casually saying on a national broadcast that people should take up arms and start shooting immigrants. This is… https://t.co/8arRDy3aaR— Zach D Roberts (@Zach D Roberts) 1623549515.0
Um, isn't she inviting gun violence here? This is not ok. https://t.co/CrYG2buBmH— Ann Slater (@Ann Slater) 1623548016.0
Yeah, that's an opinion worth listening to. https://t.co/Rxq3i4XTGx— Charles P. Pierce (@Charles P. Pierce) 1623548729.0
Purposefully trying to incite nationalist violence on video... https://t.co/fmJbUeuJBD— Ms. Imani Makes Minis (@Ms. Imani Makes Minis) 1623548097.0
Lara Trump tells migrants not to make the journey to the US even though asylum laws make it acceptable.... she then… https://t.co/imuUkc0bzp— Prez 🌻🌹🌍🏳️🌈 (@Prez 🌻🌹🌍🏳️🌈) 1623549485.0
Last time I checked Inciting violence is a crime https://t.co/gXfezhZbFK— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle) 1623547429.0
When the hell are these people getting indicted? https://t.co/842YXh1NbE— Christopher Bouzy (@Christopher Bouzy) 1623549608.0