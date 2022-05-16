Lara Trump claimed on Sunday that the mass shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday was motivated by pro-choice rhetoric.

Speaking on her Fox program, the daughter-in-law of the former president claimed, with no sense of irony, that it’s "very dangerous" when you have a president "who just kind of says crazy-sounding things."

The comment ignores years of "crazy-sounding things" that came out of former President Donald Trump, as several commentators have posted over the years. There are also a number of things Trump said that encouraged violent reactions to things he didn't like, Vox recalled in 2021.

He's currently involved in a case in New York over violence by his bodyguard against immigration protesters outside of Trump Tower in 2015. There are accounts of several protesters at rallies being harmed after Trump encouraged it.

In a 2015 Miami, Florida rally Trump claimed he’ll "be a little more violent" when dealing with protesters in the future.

"See, the first group, I was nice. 'Oh, take your time.' The second group, I was pretty nice. The third group, I’ll be a little more violent. And the fourth group, I’ll say get the hell out of here!"

A video of the protesters showed the people being forcibly dragged from the arena.

Trump notoriously encouraged a crowd of protesters on Jan. 6, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol." Just a few sentences later, he told the crowd, "You will never take back our country with weakness."

Lara Trump's accusations that the church was targeted for its anti-abortion beliefs is also likely wrong. Preliminary reports are that a Taiwanese congregation was meeting at the church at the time of the shooting and the shooter was a 68-year-old Asian man.

The church's website explains that the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church holds its service at 10 a.m. in the Geneva church, which was the time of the shooting.

See the video of Lara Trump below: