Lara Trump blames 'too safe' playgrounds after a deck filled with spring breakers collapses

When crowds rush to an outdoor deck and it can't hold the weight, it collapses. It isn't about the weight or the construction, though, according to Lara Trump. The daughter-in-law to the former president explained that decks collapse because playground equipment is "too safe" for children.

Saturday, an illegal Spring Break party in Santa Barbara, California resulted in a deck being overwhelmed, resulting in a collapse and injury of three.

"I gotta say, for a bunch of college kids a lot of these people look really dumb, some of these things they're doing — packing onto these outdoor decks, like thousands of people on there," said the mother of two about a home owner's deck covered with just a few hundred people. Thousands, however, were lining the streets for the annual party, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies reported.

"It makes me think of this study that we are making playgrounds too safe for our kids," said Trump as George "Tyrus" Murdoch laughed at her. "So, the idea is that — you know we used to have metal slides where you'd burn yourself going down and those sort of things. That taught us a lesson. That taught us how to take risks and how to, like — what was riskier behavior. Like, our kids today have been so coddled that maybe you don't know that if you put 500 people on an outdoor deck it may collapse and these are not great ideas. So, yeah, I think social media has played into it. Maybe we need to stop giving participation trophies and coddling the kids. Let them fall down and hurt themselves a few times and maybe they won't hurt themselves. I don't know. And now I'm officially old."

See the rant below: