'Dollar Tree is a favorite': Millionaire Lara Trump complains about dollar store price increase to $1.25

Fox News' Lara Trump lamented that the Dollar Tree has raised its prices on items from $1 to $1.25 given the inflation and supply chain issues. She then implied that she shopped there, which is an unusual claim given her husband's net worth of $300 million.

The host noted that any parent knows that the best place to go for decorations for a kid's birthday is the Dollar Tree. Lara and her husband Eric Trump have two children, both of whom are under five years old.

Lara explained that all parents are looking for things to keep children occupied for as long as possible as cheaply as possible and that Dollar Tree is "a favorite of so many parents across America."

A profile on Lara Trump detailed her luxe life with "multiple homes, celebrity personal trainer, workouts in a gym overlooking Central Park."

She was previously attacked in a moment of "privilege" when she told government workers that they should be proud of their sacrifice during the longest government shutdown in history, which happened under her father-in-law from 2018 to 2019.

"Lara Trump faced an onslaught of accusations Wednesday that she's a rich, privileged, out-of-touch socialite — a Marie Antoinette for 2019 America — after she made comments that seemed to downplay the plight of 800,000 federal workers who are not getting paychecks during the government shutdown," said the Mercury News.

"During the week, Eric and Lara Trump reportedly are 'in town,' living in a three-bedroom, 'white-glove' condominium in Trump Parc East that Eric purchased in 2007 for $2,036,500," said the report, citing Business Insider. "Units in the complex, 'nestled at the entrance of Central Park,' boast spectacular views, concierge service, high ceilings and woodburning fireplaces. 'Everything is at your fingertips in one of New York's exclusive buildings,' the building advertises."



It was just last week that Trump said that the increase in turkey costs came as a result of a liberal war against Thanksgiving.

Throughout the interview, Trump was careful not to say that she shopped at the Dollar Tree. Clark Deals outlines some of the best deals at Dollar Tree this holiday season.

See the video below: