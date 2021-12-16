'Whitewashing moron' Lara Trump busted for 'lying' about Jan. 6 on Fox News: 'She's an entitled grifter'

Lara Trump made a series of contradictory claims to cast blame for Jan. 6 away from her father in law and onto House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Donald Trump's daughter in law appeared Wednesday evening on Fox News, which pays her as a contributor, to defend the twice-impeached one-term president from the House select committee investigating the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
"These people know, whether it's Adam Schiff, whether it's Liz Cheney, whether it's [Adam] Kinzinger, they all know that Donald Trump didn't orchestrate this whole thing," Lara Trump said. "He didn't tell people to go to the Capitol and break in. He said, 'Let's peacefully and patriotically make our voices heard.'"
However, Lara Trump seemed to suggest the former president had an inkling that something bad was afoot but Pelosi was to blame for the violence that erupted when his supporters tried to block the certification of Joe Biden's election win.
"But he tried to warn them, so many people tried to warn Nancy Pelosi," she said, "so why didn't they have the adequate security there?"
Her claims were ripped apart on social media.
