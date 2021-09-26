Lara Trump says it's 'refreshing' to not see Donald Trump 'vilifying' troops

Lara Trump clambered to paint her father-in-law as a patriot who served his country while speaking to Fox News on Sunday. Trump, who never served in the military due to alleged "bone spurs" spent the final years of Sen. John McCain's (R-AZ) life questioning his service to his country.

"How refreshing, by the way, that we are taking a servicemember, someone that serves our country and we are propping them up and we are recognizing them instead of vilifying them like we've so sadly seen so many times," said Lara Trump.

One of those servicemembers who was vilified was McCain, who he called a "loser."

"He was a war hero because he was captured," Trump said at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit. "He lost and let us down. I've never liked him as much after that."

"McCain didn't get the job done for our great vets and the VA, and they knew it," Trump said at an Ohio rally in 2019. "That's why, when I had my dispute with him, I had such incredible support from the vets and from the military. The vets were on my side because I got the job done. I got Choice and I got accountability. Accountability meaning, if somebody mistreats our vets — for 45 years they were trying."



At the time, Sean Spicer was working as the Republican National Committee (RNC) Chief Strategist and Communications Director. He said, "Senator McCain is an American hero because he served his country and sacrificed more than most can imagine. Period. There is no place in our party or our country for comments that disparage those who have served honorably."

Spicer then went to work for Trump.

