Lara Trump show floats theory Obama planted classified documents in Biden's garage
Fox News/screen grab

Lara Trump entertained theories this week that former President Barack Obama is behind classified documents that were found in President Joe Biden's garage.

On her RightView podcast, the former president's daughter-in-law said that she was shocked after the White House press corps grilled officials on classified documents that were retrieved from Biden's home and office.

"It wasn't just Peter Doocy doing so," she recalled. "And I said, wait a minute. Something's happening here. Is this the ploy to make sure that Joe Biden doesn't run in 2024?"

Guest Lynne Patton agreed that the documents are "absolutely a ploy."

"It's almost like — who is it?" Trump wondered. "Who is pulling the strings that are saying alright, he served his purpose. We got the Democrats in charge in the White House. We've gotten through the midterms and, you know, the Republicans only took the House. Now, he's done and they're over him but who's doing that?"

Panelist Erin Elmore suggested that Obama could be behind Biden's troubles.

"Everyone wonders, is it Obama? Is it Ron Klain?" she said. "We don't know but it does show us that these Democrats are basically complicit with the downfall of America. Joe Biden is up there doing everything he can to destroy the greatness of our country. And what are they going to do now that they are done with him as a useful idiot? They will discard him."

Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have floated similar conspiracy theories.

Watch the video below from Rumble.

