Fox News hires Lara Trump as contributor
(Screenshot)

Fox News has hired Lara Trump as a contributor after her father-in-law's presidency ended.

Lara Trump, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump's campaign, joined the network she frequently appeared on to promote the twice-impeached one-term president's agenda, and she told her new colleagues that she already feels at home as a paid contributor.

"Welcome to the family, Lara," said "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

"I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long," Trump said.