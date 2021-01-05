'That's a real stretch': Fox Business host shuts down Lara Trump after she claims Trump can still win

Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump on Tuesday struggled to explain why President Donald Trump may be flying to Scotland a day before President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in.

"According to reports, President Trump could be headed to Scotland instead of to the swearing in," Varney announced to the president's daughter-in-law. "Can you straighten us out on this? Because we've got reports from Scotland that an American plane, a White House plane is booked to land near President Trump's resort in Scotland on January the 19th. What's his Inauguration Day plan?"

Lara Trump responded with a nervous laugh before suggesting that the results of the Electoral College could be overturned when Congress meets on January 6.

"I think we still have to see what happens tomorrow," Trump said. "I don't really know yet anything about Scotland. Um, look, there is a reality that it could be Donald Trump who gets inaugurated on January 20th. We still have to wait and see what happens."

"We have a bunch of senators that are calling for an investigation now," she continued, "to see about all the voter fraud and the questions surrounding this particular election. So who knows ultimately what will happen."

"Forgive me for interrupting, Lara," Varney chimed in. "I think that's a real stretch. That is a major leagues long shot to suggest that Donald J. Trump will be re-inaugurated 15 days from now."

"It may be a stretch," Trump agreed. "But I think my point is there's a lot that has to happen between now and Inauguration Day so, look, we'll have to see what happens."

"I don't know the president's plans on Inauguration Day so unfortunately I can't speak to whether or not he'll be in Scotland," she added.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.