Larry Elder ridiculed for 'time traveling' to allege election fraud before the election is even over

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance noted Monday evening that a key piece of evidence revealing voter fraud is a lie comes from the recent post on Republican Larry Elder's website before the election even took place.
The claim is that the California recall is over, even though the election is on Tuesday. The post says that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has already won and his campaign discovered voter fraud "through a statistical analysis of the results." All of this 24 hours before the election was even over.
It was such an absurd claim that even MSNBC host Rachel Maddow couldn't help but ridiculing the Republican candidate.
"Are you ready to time travel with me?" Maddow said at the top of her Monday show. "We're going to time travel but we're only going to time travel into the future 26 hours. It turns out we can leapfrog magically into the future 26 hours tonight at this website. It is the campaign website for the main Republican challenger trying to unseat California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. That election in which California voters will decide whether or not they want to recall Gov. Newsom, that election is tomorrow. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. pacific time tomorrow, which is 11:00 p.m. eastern time tomorrow."
For anyone wanting to see the future, Larry Elder's website where it says "stop fraud" shows that he's already accepting defeat.
"It's the future! We can see the future!" joked Maddow. "The election hasn't even happened yet, but the Republicans are already very, very mad that they lost the California recall election and they're already claiming they only lost it because of all the fraud they saw on Election Day. Which in real life hasn't happened yet, but look, they live in the future."
"We implore you to join us in this fight as you are able, primarily by signing our petition demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and ameliorate the twisted results of this 2021 recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom," the website reads.
The internet erupted with mockery, which you can read below:
