Larry Hogan: 'Trump needs to be held accountable for January 6th'
Ex-GOP governor bows out of 2024 race because he doesn't want 'pileup' to help Trump win

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) on Monday called for former President Donald Trump to be "held accountable" for inciting a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

During an interview on Fox News, Hogan agreed with remarks former Vice President Mike Pence recently made about Trump, saying the ex-president had "endangered my family" on Jan. 6.

"I'll be in Iowa with Mike Pence this weekend, and I saw his comments which I thought were really strong. I mean, I agree with them that President Trump needs to be held accountable for January 6th," Hogan asserted. "Obviously, he was there [and] his life was being threatened with his family being threatened."

Hogan also said candidates who didn't have a chance at beating Trump should stay out of the 2024 race.

"I think we need a couple of strong candidates in there and somebody that can rise up and be, you know, be the alternative to Donald Trump, but I'm not sure who that is," he remarked.

