GOP's Larry Householder guilty in Ohio corruption case
Ohio House of Representatives image of Larry Householder.

Larry Householder, the former Ohio speaker of the House, has been convicted on corruption charges related to a bribery scheme.

A jury found the Republican former legislator guilty of orchestrating a scheme that traded nearly $61 million in donations to FirstEnergy in exchange for legislation that provided a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear plants in Ohio and funded efforts to block a ballot initiative to block it.

The jury also found former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges guilty of participating in the criminal scheme and paying a bribe to get insider information from the referendum campaign.

