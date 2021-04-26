Chuck Schumer expertly trolls Fox's Larry Kudlow during the Academy Awards
Gage Skidmore.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had some fun with Fox Business personality and former Trump advisor Larry Kudlow on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kudlow tried out a ridiculous argument against President Joe Biden on Fox News.

"Speaking of stupid, there's a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats," Kudlow said. "Ok, got that? No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue. I'm sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready."

"You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag. Call it July 4th Green," Kudlow argued.

As most people know, beer is plant-based, a fact Schumer had fun with: