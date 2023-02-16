‘Angry and drunk and ready to start something’: White women caught on video harassing Latino street vendor

A video posted to TikTok (but later deleted) showed a group of women harassing a food vendor near San Diego State University. Now, the vendor is speaking to the media.

In the video, a group of four women stand over Andrés Argüelles Álvarez's grill as he cooks. One woman picks a piece of food from the grill and throws it towards the camera.

“Can you move please?” Álvarez's asks the women. “Hey, who wants another hot dog?” one of the women mockingly responds.

“Oh my god, what are you doing?” Álvarez asks, clearly distressed.

IN OTHER NEWS: He bought a gun for Kyle Rittenhouse — now he’s headed to jail after a tearful apology

“They grabbed my bacon with their hand, all my vegetables, everything I use,” Argüelles Álvarez told Noticias Telemundo in Spanish. “People realized all the dirty things they were doing and it disgusted them. They no longer wanted to buy more.”

The video on TikTok garnered over 2 million views before it was deleted. The video showed screenshots of Instagram profiles that allegedly belonged to the women, but there's no information confirming the profiles' users.

From NBC News: "The student known on TikTok as @rileykaufman9 said in another video that Argüelles Álvarez sells hot dogs in the same spot every weekend. The student also said he 'did nothing to provoke this. It was just the girls coming into it angry and drunk and ready to start something.' ... The Cal State San Marcos spokesperson said that a current student and a former student were among the four women seen harassing the vendor in the video."

Álvarez said that the women "realized that I was Mexican, that I didn't speak English very well, and they thought, 'Ah, we can attack him.'"