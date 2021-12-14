‘Is it time?’ Laura Ingraham’s own brother suggests she needs to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The brother of Fox News personality Laura Ingraham wondered aloud on Monday night if it might be time for her to testify before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
During a hearing before the committee voted to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read text messages sent to Meadow on Jan. 6 from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade.
"[Trump] needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," Ingraham said.
Despite her private view, Ingraham tried to blame Antifa on the night of the attack during her nationally broadcast show.
Her brother, Curtis Ingraham, suggested on Twitter it was time for the select committee to question his sister.
I am not at all surprised by this revelation. Is it time for the January 6th committee to bring my sister in for questioning?! @IngrahamAnglehttps://twitter.com/msignorile/status/1470559556719759365\u00a0\u2026— Curtis Ingraham (@Curtis Ingraham) 1639457975
Watch:
Full @RepLizCheney statement on holding Mark Meadows in contempt, including texts from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and others: \n\n"These text messages leave no doubt...multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows."pic.twitter.com/KxrVMS4CTZ— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1639442446